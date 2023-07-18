Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

