Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,769 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $186,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 241.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

