Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of TEAM opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $1,398,138.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,546.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,298 shares of company stock valued at $55,233,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

