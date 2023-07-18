Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $227.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

