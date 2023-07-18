Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

