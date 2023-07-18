Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

