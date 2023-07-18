Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 96,124 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,124 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 7.5 %

VZ stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

