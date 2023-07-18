Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.