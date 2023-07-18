Baker Chad R Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Chad R raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

