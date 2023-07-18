Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 4,107 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.