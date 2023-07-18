Banco Macro S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

