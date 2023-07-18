Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0841 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

