Bank of America Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $104.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

