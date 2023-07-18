Bank of America Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Neutral

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,597,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

