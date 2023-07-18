Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.