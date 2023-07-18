Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.
NYSE:BAC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
