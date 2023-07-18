Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.