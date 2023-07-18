Bank of Stockton Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

