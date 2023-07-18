Barclays Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

