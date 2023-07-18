Barclays Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
