Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BGH opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.