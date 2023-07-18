Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $293.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $250.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $188.40 and a fifty-two week high of $456.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.68. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.