Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

