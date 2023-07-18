Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY stock opened at $491.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.30.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
