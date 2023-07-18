Bensler LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 241.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

