BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 610,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. BGSF’s payout ratio is -93.75%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

