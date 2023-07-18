Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $11.20 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $21,211.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00239589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020600 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003310 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

