BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.