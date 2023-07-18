BMO Capital Markets Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $960.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of REGN opened at $721.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $741.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.20.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

