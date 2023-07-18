Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$359.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 20.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.04. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.45 and a 52 week high of C$16.85.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

