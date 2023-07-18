Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brickability Group Stock Performance

LON BRCK opened at GBX 55.74 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £167.38 million, a PE ratio of 941.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. Brickability Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

