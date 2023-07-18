BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $50.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

