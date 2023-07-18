BTIG Research Increases CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 772.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 831,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.