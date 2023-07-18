BTIG Research Trims Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price to $153.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $147.16 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.58.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

