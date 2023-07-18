Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

