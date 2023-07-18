Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

