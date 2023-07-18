Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

