Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

