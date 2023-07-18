Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CADL opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.