Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.