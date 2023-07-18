Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

