Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

