China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $457.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

