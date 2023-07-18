Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Chubb stock opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

