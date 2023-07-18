Citigroup Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

