Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of C opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.