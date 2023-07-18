Citigroup Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $592.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $592.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.90.

ARGX stock opened at $484.43 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $498.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

