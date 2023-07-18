Citigroup Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Neutral

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.