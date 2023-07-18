Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $278.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.