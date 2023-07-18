CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

CommScope Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

