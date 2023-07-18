Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

