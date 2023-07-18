Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $700,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Up 2.5 %

CROX opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,957 shares of company stock worth $3,573,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

